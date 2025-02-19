Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 11:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME P S Raj Steels gains on debut

NSE SME P S Raj Steels gains on debut

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Shares of P S Raj Steels were trading at Rs 145 on the NSE, a premium of 3.57% compared with the issue price of Rs 140.

The scrip was listed at 145, a premium of 3.57% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently flat compared to its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 147.90 and a low of Rs 145. About 6.47 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

P S Raj Steels' IPO was subscribed 9.20 times. The issue opened for bidding on 12 February 2025, and it closed on 14 February 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 132 to 140 per share.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 14,51,000 shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet working capital requirements.

Ahead of the IPO, P S Raj Steels on 11 February 2025, raised Rs 7.96 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 5.69 lakh shares at Rs 140 per share to 5 anchor investor.

Also Read

ICC Champions Trophy hosts and winners' list

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Full list of host nations and winners to date

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar

LIVE news updates: Gyanesh Kumar assumes charge as chief election commissioner

Parvesh Manoj Virendra

Delhi CM announcement LIVE news updates: Who will be BJP's Delhi CM pick?

Canada, jobd in canada

Canada Express Entry: 646 foreigners invited to work & settle in a province

Concor

Concor share up 2% on awarding order worth Rs 690 cr to Braithwaite & Co

P S Raj Steels manufactures & supply of stainless-steel pipes & tubes in India. It offers outer diameter (OD) pipes, nominal bore (NB) pipes, section pipes (square, rectangular and oval shapes), slotted pipes. The companys products serve a wide range of sectors for fabrication and industrial applications. Key sectors include railways, furniture, households, gate railing, door frames, rice plants, sugar mills, food processing and heat exchanger etc. As of 31st January 2025, the company has total of 114 permanent employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 139.11 crore and net profit of Rs 3.86 crore for the period as on 30th September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NSE SME Maxvolt Energy Industries trades flat on debut

NSE SME Maxvolt Energy Industries trades flat on debut

Mahindra Lifespace gains on inking Rs 1,650-cr pact with Livingstone Infra

Mahindra Lifespace gains on inking Rs 1,650-cr pact with Livingstone Infra

RPP Infra Projects gains on bagging order worth Rs 63 cr

RPP Infra Projects gains on bagging order worth Rs 63 cr

RBI launches mobile app 'RBIDATA' offering access to Indian economic, financial data

RBI launches mobile app 'RBIDATA' offering access to Indian economic, financial data

Sensex, Nifty pare all losses; realty shares in demand

Sensex, Nifty pare all losses; realty shares in demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVEQuality Power IPO AllotmentHexaware Technologies IPO listingDRDO Internship 2025PAK vs NZ Playing 11KIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon