Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI launches mobile app 'RBIDATA' offering access to Indian economic, financial data

RBI launches mobile app 'RBIDATA' offering access to Indian economic, financial data

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday launched mobile application 'RBIDATA' which will provide access to more than 11,000 different series of economic data related to the Indian economy. The mobile app offers macroeconomic and financial statistics relating to the Indian economy in a user-friendly and visually engaging format, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a release. Users will be able to view time series data in graphs/charts and download data for analysis. There will also be details such as data source, unit of measurement, frequency and recent updates. The app offers quick access to the Database on the Indian Economy portal and aims to serve the researchers, students, and the general public, RBI said.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rpp Infra Projects gains on bagging order worth Rs 63 cr

Rpp Infra Projects gains on bagging order worth Rs 63 cr

Sensex, Nifty pare all losses; realty shares in demand

Sensex, Nifty pare all losses; realty shares in demand

Gyanesh Kumar takes charge as India's 26th Chief Election Commissioner

Gyanesh Kumar takes charge as India's 26th Chief Election Commissioner

Hexaware Technologies gains on debut

Hexaware Technologies gains on debut

TTK Prestige gains after board OKs Rs 500-cr capex plan

TTK Prestige gains after board OKs Rs 500-cr capex plan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVEQuality Power IPO AllotmentHexaware Technologies IPO listingDRDO Internship 2025PAK vs NZ Playing 11KIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon