Volumes spurt at Aurobindo Pharma Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Aurobindo Pharma Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd registered volume of 1.89 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21456 shares

K P R Mill Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Lupin Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 April 2025.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd registered volume of 1.89 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21456 shares. The stock rose 2.07% to Rs.1,182.60. Volumes stood at 16577 shares in the last session.

K P R Mill Ltd clocked volume of 47258 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7947 shares. The stock gained 7.03% to Rs.1,028.10. Volumes stood at 30349 shares in the last session.

 

Gland Pharma Ltd saw volume of 59207 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9986 shares. The stock increased 3.40% to Rs.1,587.35. Volumes stood at 3058 shares in the last session.

Cipla Ltd recorded volume of 90152 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22780 shares. The stock gained 2.91% to Rs.1,495.00. Volumes stood at 15171 shares in the last session.

Lupin Ltd clocked volume of 64384 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17527 shares. The stock gained 3.61% to Rs.2,082.00. Volumes stood at 22646 shares in the last session.

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

