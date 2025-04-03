Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 10:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal dispatches soar around 33% on year in FY25

Coal dispatches soar around 33% on year in FY25

Image

Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Ministry of Coal has announced new records in captive and commercial coal production and dispatch for the financial year 2024-25. Total coal production surged to 190.95 million tonnes (MT) as of March 31, 2025, marking a remarkable 29.79% growth over the previous year's 147.11 MT.

Coal dispatches also witnessed an extraordinary rise, reaching 190.42 MT, a 33.36% increase from the 142.79 MT recorded in FY 2023-24. Captive mines achieved 24.72% growth in production and 27.76% in dispatch from the previous year, ensuring a steady supply to core industries. Commercial mines also saw 67.32% surge in production and a staggering 76.71% rise in dispatch from the previous year

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Interarch Building gains on bagging Rs 300-cr LoI from new customer

Interarch Building gains on bagging Rs 300-cr LoI from new customer

Markets Rise Ahead of Tariff Announcement, Mixed Global Trends

Markets Rise Ahead of Tariff Announcement, Mixed Global Trends

Pharma stocks surge as Trump's 26% tariff on India exempts sector

Pharma stocks surge as Trump's 26% tariff on India exempts sector

Punjab National Bank's total domestic deposits jump 13% YoY in Q4

Punjab National Bank's total domestic deposits jump 13% YoY in Q4

Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare shares gain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Reciprocal Tarrifs list by countriesTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVEDelhi WeatherIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon