Watch: Trump mesmerised by the word 'groceries' in 'Liberation Day' speech

Watch: Trump mesmerised by the word 'groceries' in 'Liberation Day' speech

Donald Trump called groceries 'an old-fashioned' and 'beautiful term,' drawing laughter in the Rose Garden while mentioning his campaign focused on grocery prices

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump gestures as he delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., US, April 2, 2025. (Reuters)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a speech meant to outline sweeping new tariffs, US President Donald Trump took an unexpected detour—marvelling at the word "groceries" before launching into a tough stance on trade.
 
Speaking from the White House Rose Garden during his “Liberation Day” address, Trump paused to reflect on a term many take for granted.  
 
“Likewise, an old-fashioned term that we use: groceries. I used them in the campaign. It’s such an old-fashioned term but a beautiful term: groceries. So, it’s a bag with a lot of different things in it,” he said.  
 
He then linked it to rising consumer prices, a topic he claimed was central to his political messaging.  
 
 
“Groceries went through the roof, and I campaigned on that,” Trump said. “I talked about the word ‘groceries’ for a lot of time."

  ALSO READ | Trade war or fair play? How Indian exporters are reacting to Trump tariffs

Trump's new tariffs: Key announcements  

 
But Trump’s admiration for everyday language wasn’t the only headline. He announced steep reciprocal tariffs, claiming they would protect the American economy.  
 
Holding up a chart of planned tax rates, he outlined new import duties on major US trading partners:  
 
- 34 per cent on imports from China 
- 20 per cent on imports from the European Union 
- 25 per cent on South Korean goods 
- 24 per cent on imports from Japan 
- 32 per cent on imports from Taiwan
 
He also claimed that prices for groceries, eggs, and gas had fallen since his return to the presidency.  
 

‘Looted and pillaged’: Trump’s strong words on trade

 
As the speech escalated, Trump struck a combative tone, blaming foreign nations for taking advantage of the US.  
 
“Our country has been looted, pillaged, raped, plundered,” he said, vowing to rebuild American economic strength through tariffs.

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

