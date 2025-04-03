Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 10:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
South Indian Bank Q4 gross advances grow 10% YoY

Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

The private lender said that its gross advances jumped 9.97% to Rs 88,447 crore as of 31 March 2025 as against Rs 80,426 crore as of 31 March 2024.

The banks gross advances grew by 1.7% from Rs 86,966 crore as of 31 December 2024.

The bank's total deposits stood at Rs 1,07,526 crore as of 31 March 2025, recording a growth of 5.50% year on year (YoY) and 2.03% quarter on quarter (QoQ).

CASA stood at Rs 33,730 crore as of 31 March 2025, up 3.17% YoY and rose 2.74% QoQ. The CASA ratio declined to 31.37% in the fourth quarter of FY25 as against 32.08% posted in Q4 FY24 and 32.08% in Q3 FY25.

 

South Indian Bank provides retail and corporate banking and para-banking activities such as debit cards and third-party product distribution, in addition to treasury and foreign exchange business.

The banks standalone net profit advanced 12% to Rs 341.87 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 305.36 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Total income grew by 6.9% year on year to Rs 2,817.96 crore during the quarter.

Shares of South Indian Bank rose 0.51% to Rs 23.80 on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

