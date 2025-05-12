Monday, May 12, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes spurt at Birla Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Birla Corporation Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Birla Corporation Ltd registered volume of 82724 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 39.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2074 shares

The Ramco Cements Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, C.E. Info Systems Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 May 2025.

Birla Corporation Ltd registered volume of 82724 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 39.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2074 shares. The stock rose 20.00% to Rs.1,270.25. Volumes stood at 1308 shares in the last session.

The Ramco Cements Ltd registered volume of 1.19 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14036 shares. The stock rose 1.17% to Rs.950.00. Volumes stood at 5811 shares in the last session.

 

Triveni Turbine Ltd registered volume of 4.65 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 65879 shares. The stock rose 9.34% to Rs.564.00. Volumes stood at 55739 shares in the last session.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd recorded volume of 2.55 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41012 shares. The stock lost 2.54% to Rs.1,700.50. Volumes stood at 14684 shares in the last session.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd witnessed volume of 15642 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3689 shares. The stock increased 4.25% to Rs.1,922.20. Volumes stood at 850 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 12 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

