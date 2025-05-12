Monday, May 12, 2025 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ex-CM Baghel raises concern over increasing road accidents in Chhattisgarh

Ex-CM Baghel raises concern over increasing road accidents in Chhattisgarh

Former Chhattisgarh CM Baghel requested the BJP-led government to come up with some solutions to prevent road accidents, along with providing ex gratia to the families of the victims

Expressing his condolences, Bhupesh Baghel said that a total 23 people have died in various road accidents (Photo: PTI)

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After the tragic accident in Chhattisgarh's Saragaon in which 13 people were killed. Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Monday raised concern over the increasing accidents in the state and urged the government to take them "seriously."

Former Chhattisgarh CM Baghel requested the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government to come up with some solutions to prevent road accidents, along with providing ex gratia to the families of the victims.

Expressing his condolences, Bhupesh Baghel said that a total 23 people have died in various road accidents.

"I have got information that, including yesterday and today, total 23 people have died in various road accidents. I express my condolences. I request govt to take these road accident cases seriously. Along with providing ex-gratia, they should come up with some solutions to prevent such road accidents from happening further," he said.

 

At least 13 people lost their lives and 12 others were injured after a truck collided with a trailer near Saragaon on Raipur-Balodabazar Road in Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

Raipur SP Lal Ummed Singh said, "Some people from the village Chataud had gone to Bana Banarasi to participate in the Chatthi program. They were returning after the program was over... During this, an accident happened near Raipur-Balodabazar road... A total of 13 people have died... 12 other people have been injured... All have been sent to the hospital for immediate treatment"

People were immediately rushed to Dr B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Raipur.

Last month, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways plans to launch a Safety assessment rating for trucks and commercial vehicles along the lines of the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP), the country's own four-wheel star rating system.

"The idea is to encourage manufacturers to improve the production quality, making vehicles safer. Similarly, the government is already working on standards and a safety assessment system for battery-operated e-rickshaws in the country, as they suffer from safety issues. The safety improvement in e-rickshaws will improve their quality and generate more employment," said Nitin Gadkari.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bhupesh Baghel Indian National Congress Congress Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh government road accident

First Published: May 12 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

