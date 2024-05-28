Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Volumes spurt at Concord Biotech Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Concord Biotech Ltd notched up volume of 48.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 66.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 73078 shares
Inox Wind Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd, Doms Industries Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 May 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Concord Biotech Ltd notched up volume of 48.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 66.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 73078 shares. The stock slipped 2.48% to Rs.1,405.00. Volumes stood at 78197 shares in the last session.
Inox Wind Ltd witnessed volume of 905.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 30.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29.48 lakh shares. The stock dropped 9.99% to Rs.147.75. Volumes stood at 81.37 lakh shares in the last session.
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd registered volume of 118.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.54 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.96% to Rs.454.05. Volumes stood at 5.85 lakh shares in the last session.
Doms Industries Ltd registered volume of 13.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 93359 shares. The stock rose 4.91% to Rs.1,940.45. Volumes stood at 4.83 lakh shares in the last session.
Natco Pharma Ltd registered volume of 41.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.19 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.80% to Rs.1,037.60. Volumes stood at 9.82 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Concord Biotech gains after receiving GMP certificate with zero observations

Concord Drugs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Concord Biotech's Unit I receives Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency approval

Concord Biotech consolidated net profit rises 0.26% in the December 2023 quarter

Concord Biotech consolidated net profit rises 3.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Rail Vikas Nigam successfully bids for Rs 72.73 cr project of North Central Railway

Thejo Engineering consolidated net profit rises 165.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Cyber Media Research &amp; Services consolidated net profit rises 131.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Mukta Arts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.99 crore in the March 2024 quarter

TTK Prestige consolidated net profit declines 1.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayNMDC Share PriceCyclone RemalICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon