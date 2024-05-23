Concord Biotech consolidated net profit rises 3.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.01% to Rs 318.97 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 28.33% to Rs 308.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 240.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.20% to Rs 1016.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 853.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Concord Biotech rose 3.86% to Rs 95.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 91.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.01% to Rs 318.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 272.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.318.97272.591016.94853.1741.4146.6142.4440.24142.44137.79466.16376.05128.72123.61412.57322.0195.0291.49308.10240.09