Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at ERIS Lifesciences Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at ERIS Lifesciences Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd notched up volume of 23.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 42.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 55442 shares

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd, L T Foods Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 December 2025.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd notched up volume of 23.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 42.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 55442 shares. The stock rose 7.65% to Rs.1,651.20. Volumes stood at 37264 shares in the last session.

 

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd recorded volume of 818.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24.01 lakh shares. The stock gained 16.34% to Rs.53.11. Volumes stood at 64.47 lakh shares in the last session.

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd saw volume of 27.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 31.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 87765 shares. The stock increased 0.11% to Rs.2,842.50. Volumes stood at 2.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty are trading gap-down on Tuesday

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 points, Nifty below 25,900; IT, Auto lead fall; Kaynes up 10%

cars, auto industry

AI investment in auto industry may collapse by 2029, warns report

ipo market listing share market

Nephrocare Health IPO opens Dec 10: Should you bid? Here's what experts say

salary, pay, purse

8th Pay Commission rollout: Minister clarifies status, plan for funds

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Division of Vande Mataram song led to partition of India: Amit Shah

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd recorded volume of 43.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.75 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.29% to Rs.362.65. Volumes stood at 2.15 lakh shares in the last session.

L T Foods Ltd registered volume of 33.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.82 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.15% to Rs.385.05. Volumes stood at 5.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Suzlon Energy Ltd up for third straight session

Suzlon Energy Ltd up for third straight session

Centre aims to end left-wing extremism by March

Centre aims to end left-wing extremism by March

eClerx Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

eClerx Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

TV Vision Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

TV Vision Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

SEBI to bar use of live market data in investor education

SEBI to bar use of live market data in investor education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon