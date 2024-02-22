Volumes spurt at Eureka Forbes Ltd counter

Eureka Forbes Ltd notched up volume of 214.63 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 95.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.25 lakh shares

MAS Financial Services Ltd, ABB India Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 February 2024.

Eureka Forbes Ltd notched up volume of 214.63 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 95.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.25 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.36% to Rs.503.10. Volumes stood at 4.86 lakh shares in the last session.

MAS Financial Services Ltd registered volume of 1.29 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15972 shares. The stock rose 4.21% to Rs.341.80. Volumes stood at 42002 shares in the last session.

ABB India Ltd registered volume of 91840 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20502 shares. The stock rose 6.11% to Rs.5,294.00. Volumes stood at 1.48 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd saw volume of 37569 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9857 shares. The stock increased 6.37% to Rs.6,889.50. Volumes stood at 37932 shares in the last session.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd registered volume of 38111 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12944 shares. The stock slipped 1.79% to Rs.413.80. Volumes stood at 22025 shares in the last session.

