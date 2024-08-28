Business Standard
Volumes spurt at GMM Pfaudler Ltd counter

Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
GMM Pfaudler Ltd notched up volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6987 shares
RBL Bank Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, NBCC (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 August 2024.
GMM Pfaudler Ltd notched up volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6987 shares. The stock rose 11.18% to Rs.1,508.70. Volumes stood at 7035 shares in the last session.
RBL Bank Ltd notched up volume of 27.95 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.99 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.97% to Rs.228.80. Volumes stood at 4.36 lakh shares in the last session.
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 46759 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8906 shares. The stock gained 5.79% to Rs.7,799.50. Volumes stood at 50962 shares in the last session.
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd witnessed volume of 4451 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 990 shares. The stock increased 1.35% to Rs.10,075.05. Volumes stood at 1216 shares in the last session.
NBCC (India) Ltd recorded volume of 43.48 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13.47 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.05% to Rs.188.40. Volumes stood at 4.04 lakh shares in the last session.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

