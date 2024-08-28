KPI Green Energy achieves Zero Net Debt status on standalone basis

"This milestone underscores our dedication to maintaining a robust financial position and is anticipated to result in considerable savings in the Company's annual interest and finance costs.

This achievement not only strengthens our financial foundation but also enhances our credit profile, positioning the Company for sustainable growth. We remain committed to delivering value to all stakeholders through sound financial management and strategic initiatives.", stated the company.

KPI Green Energy announced that the company has achieved zero net debt status on a standalone basis.