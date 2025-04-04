Friday, April 04, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bandhan Bank's total deposits rise 12% YoY in Q4 FY25

Bandhan Bank's total deposits rise 12% YoY in Q4 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Bandhan Bank's total deposits rose by 11.8% to Rs 151,209 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025, compared to Rs 135,202 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

The bank's total deposits increased by 7.2% compared with Rs 141,002 crore reported in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Bulk deposits stood at Rs 47,056 crore in Q4 FY25, up 13.7% YoY and up 6.5% QoQ.

The retail-to-total deposits ratio decreased to 68.9% in the quarter ended 31 March 2025, compared to 69.4% recorded in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

The bank's CASA deposits stood at Rs 47,436 crore in Q4 FY25, up 6% YoY but down 5.4% QoQ.

 

The CASA ratio declined to 31.4% in the quarter ended 31 March 2025, compared to 37.1% in the quarter ended March 2024 and 31.7% in the quarter ended December 2024.

Also Read

Piyush Goyal

'Dukaandari hi karna hai?' Piyush Goyal urges startups to think bigger

TurboML, AI, artificial intelligence

India ranks 10th with $1.4 billion private investment in AI: UN report

Waqf Board

Parliament LIVE updates: BSP chief Mayawati hits out at 'hasty' passage of Waqf Bill

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drags 800 pts to 75,500; pharma stocks slip on Trump tariff fear

capsules, pharma sector, pharma, medicine, drugs

Biocon, Cipla: Nifty Pharma down 6% as US eyes possible tariffs on sector

Loans and advances (on-book + PTC) increased by 10.6% to Rs 137,902 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 124,721 crore posted in the quarter ended 31 March 2024. On a QoQ basis, loans and advances (on-book + PTC) rose by 4.5% from Rs 132,019 crore.

The bank's LCR as of 31 March 2025 stood approximately at 177.54%. Collection efficiency for the month of March 2025 was approximately 97.9%, compared with 97.7% in March 2024. The collection efficiency of the emerging entrepreneurs business (EEB) (micro) segment was 97.7%, and that of the non-EEB segment was 98.4% in March 2025.

Bandhan Bank is one of Indias fastest-growing private sector banks. It has a presence in 35 of the 36 states and union territories in India with nearly 6300 banking outlets.

The bank has reported a 41.8% fall in net profit to Rs 426.49 crore despite a 26.2% increase in total income to Rs 6,574.58 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Shares of Bandhan Bank slipped 1.95% to Rs 153.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Angel One achieves 39.5% YoY growth in client base

Angel One achieves 39.5% YoY growth in client base

Sensex, Nifty tumble 1%; pharma shares decline; VIX rallies 2.15%

Sensex, Nifty tumble 1%; pharma shares decline; VIX rallies 2.15%

Zaggle Prepaid partners with Thomas Cook to enhance corporate travel

Zaggle Prepaid partners with Thomas Cook to enhance corporate travel

RBL Bank Q4 total deposits grow 7% YoY

RBL Bank Q4 total deposits grow 7% YoY

Shares may extend losses amid weak global cues

Shares may extend losses amid weak global cues

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayGold and Silver Price TodayLSG vs MI Playing 11Trump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon