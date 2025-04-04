Friday, April 04, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zaggle Prepaid partners with Thomas Cook to enhance corporate travel

Zaggle Prepaid partners with Thomas Cook to enhance corporate travel

Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services has announced a strategic partnership with Thomas Cook (India), aimed at revolutionizing the corporate travel landscape globally.

The collaboration was officially confirmed through an exchange filing, highlighting the integration of Thomas Cooks comprehensive travel expertise with Zaggles cutting-edge expense management solutions.

This partnership aims to deliver a superior, tech-driven solution for businessesoffering streamlined travel bookings, real-time expense tracking, and enhanced compliance, all managed through a single unified platform.

This partnership is set to deliver a tech-driven solution designed to enhance the corporate travel experience. Businesses will benefit from streamlined travel bookings, real-time expense tracking, and improved complianceall seamlessly managed through a single, unified platform.

 

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services provides financial technology (fintech) products and services along with prepaid cards and has built a portfolio of software as a service (SaaS), including tax and payroll software, and a broad touchpoint reach.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 29.8% to Rs 19.75 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 15.22 crore posted in the previous corresponding quarter. Revenue from operations zoomed 68.9% YoY to Rs 336.89 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The counter slipped 3.88% to Rs 344.05 on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

