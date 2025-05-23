Friday, May 23, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Honasa Consumer Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Honasa Consumer Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Honasa Consumer Ltd registered volume of 192.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 40.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.76 lakh shares

TBO Tek Ltd, Clean Science & Technology Ltd, Gravita India Ltd, The Ramco Cements Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 May 2025.

Honasa Consumer Ltd registered volume of 192.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 40.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.76 lakh shares. The stock rose 18.37% to Rs.325.70. Volumes stood at 4.59 lakh shares in the last session.

 

TBO Tek Ltd registered volume of 24.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.10 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.68% to Rs.1,339.10. Volumes stood at 89243 shares in the last session.

Clean Science & Technology Ltd registered volume of 12.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.09 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.76% to Rs.1,432.00. Volumes stood at 3.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Gravita India Ltd registered volume of 37.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.00 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.05% to Rs.1,964.20. Volumes stood at 2.24 lakh shares in the last session.

The Ramco Cements Ltd clocked volume of 48.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.75 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.79% to Rs.1,005.50. Volumes stood at 2.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 23 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

