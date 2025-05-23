Friday, May 23, 2025 | 02:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ola Electric commences deliveries of Roadster X motorcycles

Ola Electric commences deliveries of Roadster X motorcycles

Image

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Ola Electric announced the commencement of deliveries of its Roadster X portfolio of motorcycles. The company also announced offers worth Rs 10,000 for the first 5,000 customers who will get Extended Warranty, MoveOS+, and Essential Care free as part of its Ride the Future campaign.

The Roadster X Series comes with a mid-drive motor that boosts performance and safety. The powertrain of the Roadster series also features a chain drive and an integrated MCU for efficient torque transfer, providing superior acceleration, and improved range. The Roadster X series also features flat cables in the motorcyclesan industry-first innovation. These cables improve packaging efficiency, reduce weight, and enhance thermal performance, improving overall durability and reliability.

 

The Roadster X series offers a breakthrough in motorcycle technology and comes with first-in-segment patented brake-by-wire technology with single ABS, and smart MoveOS 5 features such as advanced regeneration, cruise control, and reverse mode. The battery system of the Roadster X series gets an IP67 waterproof and dust-proof certification, advanced wire bonding technology, and a serviceable Battery Management System (BMS) enabling easy maintenance.

The prices of the Roadster X series start at ₹99,999, ₹1,09,999 and ₹1,24,999 for the Roadster X 2.5kWh, 3.5kWh, and 4.5 kWh, respectively. Roadster X+ 4.5kWh is priced at ₹1,29,999, while the Roadster X+ 9.1kWh (with 4680 Bharat Cell) that offers an unrivalled range of 501 km/charge, is priced at ₹1,99,999.

First Published: May 23 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

