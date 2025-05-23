Friday, May 23, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Castle Traders reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Castle Traders reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales decline 36.25% to Rs 3.43 crore

Net loss of Castle Traders reported to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 36.25% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.33% to Rs 2.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.35% to Rs 17.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.435.38 -36 17.4517.39 0 OPM %-1.17-1.86 -0.630.63 - PBDT0.020 0 0.250.22 14 PBT0.010 0 0.240.21 14 NP-1.972.36 PL 2.163.88 -44

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 23 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

