Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Persistent Systems Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 5845.5, down 0.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 27.46% in last one year as compared to a 4.67% rally in NIFTY and a 3.19% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Persistent Systems Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5845.5, down 0.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 25457.5. The Sensex is at 83424.07, down 0.01%.Persistent Systems Ltd has added around 0.95% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39166.55, down 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.54 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5855, down 0.73% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd jumped 27.46% in last one year as compared to a 4.67% rally in NIFTY and a 3.19% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 81.98 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

