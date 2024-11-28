Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at K E C International Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at K E C International Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

K E C International Ltd registered volume of 1.07 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18426 shares

Prism Johnson Ltd, Marico Ltd, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 November 2024.

K E C International Ltd registered volume of 1.07 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18426 shares. The stock rose 3.48% to Rs.1,059.05. Volumes stood at 10291 shares in the last session.

 

Prism Johnson Ltd clocked volume of 88484 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16863 shares. The stock gained 4.12% to Rs.195.95. Volumes stood at 29138 shares in the last session.

Marico Ltd saw volume of 1.35 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41665 shares. The stock increased 0.39% to Rs.652.60. Volumes stood at 54846 shares in the last session.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 13.29 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.25 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.62% to Rs.233.00. Volumes stood at 7.97 lakh shares in the last session.

Axis Bank Ltd recorded volume of 5.65 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.66 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.70% to Rs.1,142.25. Volumes stood at 56600 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops over 700 pts; Nifty below 24,100; IT index slips 2%

Hemant Soren, Hemant, Jharkhand CM

LIVE news updates: Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand chief minister today

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi

Cong leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes oath as Lok Sabha MP today

LIC

LIC in talks to acquire 50% stake in ManipalCigna Health Insurance

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament session LIVE updates: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi takes oath as Lok Sabha MP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon