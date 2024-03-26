Sensex (    %)
                             
Volumes spurt at Mankind Pharma Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Mankind Pharma Ltd notched up volume of 150.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 30.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.90 lakh shares
Apar Industries Ltd, Finolex Industries Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 March 2024.
Mankind Pharma Ltd notched up volume of 150.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 30.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.90 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.41% to Rs.2,223.00. Volumes stood at 4.7 lakh shares in the last session.
Apar Industries Ltd saw volume of 6.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.33 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.36% to Rs.6,874.30. Volumes stood at 89873 shares in the last session.
Finolex Industries Ltd registered volume of 43.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.22 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.88% to Rs.247.10. Volumes stood at 30.3 lakh shares in the last session.
Max Financial Services Ltd recorded volume of 42.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.21 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.97% to Rs.991.00. Volumes stood at 6.91 lakh shares in the last session.
Finolex Cables Ltd notched up volume of 14.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.66 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.75% to Rs.958.80. Volumes stood at 2.2 lakh shares in the last session.
Volumes spurt at Mankind Pharma Ltd counter

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

