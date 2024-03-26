Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Volumes spurt at Mankind Pharma Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Mankind Pharma Ltd registered volume of 7.38 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 38.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19071 shares
Vedanta Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, GMM Pfaudler Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 March 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Mankind Pharma Ltd registered volume of 7.38 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 38.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19071 shares. The stock slipped 2.04% to Rs.2,167.45. Volumes stood at 22367 shares in the last session.
Vedanta Ltd witnessed volume of 37.6 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.95 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.11% to Rs.271.20. Volumes stood at 5.2 lakh shares in the last session.
Apar Industries Ltd saw volume of 15281 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4327 shares. The stock increased 5.62% to Rs.6,703.10. Volumes stood at 2401 shares in the last session.
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 1.5 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 52245 shares. The stock increased 1.26% to Rs.631.95. Volumes stood at 74484 shares in the last session.
GMM Pfaudler Ltd clocked volume of 57091 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21555 shares. The stock lost 0.75% to Rs.1,240.00. Volumes stood at 13349 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

GMM Pfaudler consolidated net profit rises 69.90% in the December 2023 quarter

GMM Pfaudler receives ratings action from CRISIL

Industrials shares gain

Capital Goods shares gain

ITC, Vedanta, Aurobindo Pharma in focus

US Dollar Net Speculative Long Position Falls Notably

Nifty below 22,050; media shares decline

Lupin to sale trade generics biz to subsidiary on slump sale basis

India's Forex Reserves Rise $6.4 Billion To $642.5 Billion

UNO Minda edges higher after signing technical pact with EVSE-maker Starcharge

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon