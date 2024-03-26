Volumes spurt at Mankind Pharma Ltd counter

Mankind Pharma Ltd registered volume of 7.38 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 38.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19071 shares

Vedanta Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, GMM Pfaudler Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 March 2024.

Mankind Pharma Ltd registered volume of 7.38 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 38.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19071 shares. The stock slipped 2.04% to Rs.2,167.45. Volumes stood at 22367 shares in the last session.

Vedanta Ltd witnessed volume of 37.6 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.95 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.11% to Rs.271.20. Volumes stood at 5.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Apar Industries Ltd saw volume of 15281 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4327 shares. The stock increased 5.62% to Rs.6,703.10. Volumes stood at 2401 shares in the last session.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 1.5 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 52245 shares. The stock increased 1.26% to Rs.631.95. Volumes stood at 74484 shares in the last session.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd clocked volume of 57091 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21555 shares. The stock lost 0.75% to Rs.1,240.00. Volumes stood at 13349 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News