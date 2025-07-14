Monday, July 14, 2025 | 11:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ola Electric Mobility reports consolidated net loss of Rs 428.00 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Ola Electric Mobility reports consolidated net loss of Rs 428.00 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Sales decline 49.64% to Rs 828.00 crore

Net Loss of Ola Electric Mobility reported to Rs 428.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 347.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 49.64% to Rs 828.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1644.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales828.001644.00 -50 OPM %-28.62-12.47 -PBDT-263.00-198.00 -33 PBT-428.00-324.00 -32 NP-428.00-347.00 -23

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Board of Roto Pumps allots 12.56 cr bonus equity shares

Lucent Industries to launch pioneering new product - "OrbitX"

Nifty trades below 25,150 mark; IT shares slide for 4th day

Kolte-Patil Developers reports 13% drop in sales value for Q1 FY26

Capitalnumbers Infotech gains as arm bags Rs 4-cr US order for software development

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

