Monday, July 14, 2025 | 11:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Mukul Agrawal portfolio pharmaceutical stock surges 10% in weak market

Mukul Agrawal portfolio pharmaceutical stock surges 10% in weak market

Shares of Neuland Laboratories rallied 10 per cent to ₹13,500 on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade in otherwise a subdued market.

pharma, drugs, medicine

SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Neuland Laboratories share price

 
Shares of Neuland Laboratories rallied 10 per cent to ₹13,500 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the pharmaceutical company has surged 13 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.25 per cent at 82,291 at 10:31 AM.
 
However, thus far in the calendar year 2025, Neuland has underperformed the market by falling 6 per cent, as against 4.8 per cent rise in the benchmark index. The stock had hit a record high of ₹18,089.55 on December 4, 2024.  READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY 
 

Mukul Mahavir Agrawal holds 3.12 per cent stake in Neuland

 
Investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held 400,000 equity shares or 3.12 per cent stake in Neuland at the end of March 2025 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows.
 

Crisil Ratings reaffirms credit rating assigned to Neuland

 
On June 20, 2025, Crisil Ratings reaffirmed its ‘Crisil A+/Stable/Crisil A1’ ratings on the bank loan facilities of Neuland Laboratories.
 
The rating agency in its rationale said that the ratings continue to reflect the established market position of Neuland in the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) segment, its established clientele, healthy business performance, product and geographical diversification, and comfortable financial risk profile. These strengths are partially offset by susceptibility to fluctuations in raw material prices, intense competition and regulatory risks, moderate working capital requirement and vulnerability of operating margin to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, Crisil Ratings said.

Also Read

Castrol India, Castrol oil, Oil, motor oil

Castrol India shares climb 4% after resolving ₹4,131-crore sales tax case

VIP Industries, which was set up in 1971, has four factories that together produce nearly five million pieces annually

VIP Industries shares slip 5.5% as Dipal Piramal, family offload 32% stake

real estate

Ashiana Housing shares soar 4% on posting Q1 business update; Details here

Asset sale proceeds to aid NCC Limited bottom-line in the second half of FY16

₹2,269-cr order pushes NCC share price 3% higher today; key details inside

Wockhardt chairman Habil Khorakiwala

Wockhardt shares rise 2% after exiting US generics business

 
The custom manufacturing services (CMS) segment is set to recover in fiscal 2026 with one molecule already commercialised and one more expected to be commercialised during the fiscal. The segmental revenue will improve with more projects expected under development. With the incremental contribution from the CMS segment and healthy continuing demand from the API segment, the operating margin is expected to recover over the medium term, Crisil Ratings said.  ALSO READ | Gland Pharma shares rise on GMP nod for Telangana manufacturing unit

Neuland Labs - Outlook

 
According to the management, the revenue contribution from the CMS segment will be 55 per cent - 60 per cent over the next three-to-four years. The management highlighted that since FY25 is a year of consolidation, the company’s performance moderated while maintaining flattish revenue growth on a year-on-year basis. However, management is confident upon the revenue growth trajectory in FY26 on account of the completion of additional manufacturing facilities, coupled with the scaling up of commercial molecules in the CMS segment.
 
“We entered FY 2025-26 with renewed momentum, underscored by the completion of additional manufacturing facilities, the anticipated commercial launch of new CMS molecules, and increasing customer interest across both generic drug substances (GDS) and CMS portfolios. These developments, along with our continued focus on operational excellence and long-term capability building, strengthen our confidence in delivering sustainable growth,” Neuland said in its FY25 annual report.
 
The diversification away from China by Western pharmaceutical companies as they look to rebalance their supply chains is also creating fresh opportunities. Neuland said, the company is well positioned to benefit from this trend, supported by a strong reputation, high-quality infrastructure, and regulatory credibility. 
 
While tariff related developments are being closely monitored, the management does not foresee a material impact, as the company’s primary competitors are based outside the US, and its position as a preferred supplier to many customers helps mitigate potential disruptions.  ALSO READ | Laxmi Dental share price rises 3%; Motilal Oswal initiates 'Buy'; check TP

About Neuland Laboratories

 
Neuland is a pharmaceutical manufacturer providing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), complex intermediates and custom manufacturing solutions services to customers located in around 80 countries.
 
Regulated markets contributed more than 90 per cent to the group’s revenue in fiscal 2025, while semi-regulated markets accounted for the rest. Geography-wise, Europe is the largest contributor (45 per cent of sales in fiscal 2025), followed by the US (41 per cent).
 

More From This Section

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 270 pts; Nifty near 25,100; Ola up 5% after Q1; Anand Rathi soars 7%

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Jane Street deposits Rs 4,844 crore with Sebi, seeks easing of curbs

Premiummarkets, stocks, stock call, buy, sell, trading ideas, buy sell ideas

Religare, VIP Industries, DMart: Trading strategies for stocks in news

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Solid debut! Smarten Power Systems lists at 44% premium, hits upper circuit

Gland Pharma

Gland Pharma shares rise on GMP nod for Telangana manufacturing unit

Topics : Buzzing stocks Neuland Laboratories stock market trading Market trends pharmaceutical firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAnthem Bioscience IPOSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon