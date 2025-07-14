Monday, July 14, 2025 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of Roto Pumps allots 12.56 cr bonus equity shares

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

At meeting held on 14 July 2025

The Board of Roto Pumps at its meeting held on 14 July 2025 has allotted 12,56,30,440 bonus equity shares of face value of Re 1/- each as fully-paid up bonus equity shares in the ratio of 2 (Two) equity shares for every 1 (One) existing equity share held by the Members in the Company whose names appeared in the Register of Members / List of Beneficial Owners as on 11 July 2025 being the Record Date fixed for this purpose.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment of bonus shares, the Paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 6,28,15,220/- divided into 6,28,15,220 equity shares of Re 1/- each to Rs 18,84,45,660/- divided into 18,84,45,660 equity shares of Re 1/- each.

 

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

