Mirza International consolidated net profit declines 73.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.47% to Rs 143.51 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Mirza International declined 73.77% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.47% to Rs 143.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 127.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.143.51127.607.337.229.099.901.102.860.642.44