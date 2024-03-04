Sensex (    %)
                        
Volumes spurt at Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Solar Industries India Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, Ajanta Pharma Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 March 2024.
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd registered volume of 36.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.15 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.27% to Rs.353.30. Volumes stood at 63925 shares in the last session.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd notched up volume of 1740.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 353.76 lakh shares. The stock rose 14.62% to Rs.270.40. Volumes stood at 22.68 lakh shares in the last session.
Solar Industries India Ltd saw volume of 2.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 48448 shares. The stock increased 7.32% to Rs.7,348.60. Volumes stood at 3434 shares in the last session.
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd witnessed volume of 312.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 68.16 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.35% to Rs.153.60. Volumes stood at 95.41 lakh shares in the last session.
Ajanta Pharma Ltd registered volume of 2.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 80214 shares. The stock slipped 1.83% to Rs.2,100.10. Volumes stood at 3713 shares in the last session.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

