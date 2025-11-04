Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
VRL Logistics gains after Q2 PAT rises 39% YoY to Rs 49.9 cr

VRL Logistics gains after Q2 PAT rises 39% YoY to Rs 49.9 cr

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

VRL Logistics rose 1.01% to Rs 284.45 after the company reported a 39.3% year-on-year jump in standalone net profit to Rs 49.89 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 35.82 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations declined marginally by 0.3% to Rs 796.96 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 799.48 crore in the same quarter last year. Profit before tax (PBT) surged 40.2% to Rs 69.12 crore from Rs 49.30 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses fell 2.37% YoY to Rs 734.81 crore. Freight, handling, and servicing costs dropped 7.56% to Rs 480.41 crore, while employee benefit expenses rose 8.31% to Rs 147.09 crore during the quarter.

 

VRL Logistics is engaged in logistics services dealing mainly in domestic transportation of goods. Other businesses include bus operations, transport of passengers by air, sale of power, and sale of certified emission reduction (CER) units generated from the operation of windmills.

