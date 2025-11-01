Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VST Tillers reports 89% YoY sales growth in October 2025

VST Tillers reports 89% YoY sales growth in October 2025

Image

Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

VST Tillers Tractors reported an 89.36% increase in total sales to 4,664 units in October 2025, up from 2,463 units sold in October 2024.

The companys power tiller sales grew by 128.65% to 4,077 units in October 2025, compared to 1,783 units in the same month last year. However, tractor sales also fell 13.67% to 587 units in October 2025, up from 680 units sold in October 2024.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and diesel engines.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 96.8% to Rs 44.22 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 22.47 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 48.2% year-on-year to Rs 282.45 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

 

The scrip had gained 0.37% to end at Rs 5,986.40 on the BSE on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki India records highest-ever monthly sales volumes in Oct'25

Maruti Suzuki India records highest-ever monthly sales volumes in Oct'25

Urban Company approves voluntary dissolution of Urban Company Arabia

Urban Company approves voluntary dissolution of Urban Company Arabia

Mahindra & Mahindra records 14% growth in trucks and buses biz in Oct'25

Mahindra & Mahindra records 14% growth in trucks and buses biz in Oct'25

Mahindra & Mahindra's tractor sales jump 13% in Oct'25

Mahindra & Mahindra's tractor sales jump 13% in Oct'25

Coal India announces change in CMD

Coal India announces change in CMD

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon