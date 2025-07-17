Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 05:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Energies drops after scrapping Kamath Transformers deal

Waaree Energies drops after scrapping Kamath Transformers deal

Image

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Waaree Energies slipped 2.47% to Rs 3,207.20 after the company announced it would no longer proceed with the planned Rs 293 crore acquisition of Kamath Transformers.

In an exchange filing on July 16, Waaree said the deal was called off as both parties failed to finalise the terms of the definitive agreement within the stipulated timelines. The acquisition was originally announced on 19 May 2025, and was intended to be completed within the current financial year.

The proposed transaction involved a 100% cash-based acquisition of Kamath Transformers, as part of Waaree Energies expansion strategy.

Kamath Transformers, established in May 1996, manufactures transformers and has seen a strong revenue growth, reporting Rs 25.73 crore in FY22, Rs 54.41 crore in FY23, and Rs 122.68 crore in FY24.

 

Mumbai-based Waaree Energies is a renewable energy company. It offers innovative solar solutions, including panel manufacturing, EPC services, project development, and rooftop systems.

On a consolidated basis, Waaree Energies' net profit rose 34.10% to Rs 618.91 crore while net sales rose 36.38% to Rs 4003.93 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks end lower amid global jitters, Nifty closes below 25,120

Benchmarks end lower amid global jitters, Nifty closes below 25,120

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 1.39%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 1.39%

Japan's Nikkei climbs 0.60%

Japan's Nikkei climbs 0.60%

India's Petroleum products imports spike 18.4% on year in Jun-25

India's Petroleum products imports spike 18.4% on year in Jun-25

Heritage Foods slumps as Q1 PAT tanks 31% YoY to Rs 41 crore

Heritage Foods slumps as Q1 PAT tanks 31% YoY to Rs 41 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayUGC Net 2025 June Result DateGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon