India's Petroleum products imports spike 18.4% on year in Jun-25

India's Petroleum products imports spike 18.4% on year in Jun-25

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Data from Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell has showed that indigenous crude oil and condensate production during June 2025 was 2.3 MMT. There is a de-growth of 0.5 % in crude oil and condensate production during June 2025 as compared with the corresponding period of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Petroleum products or POL products imports increased by 18.4% and 2.9% during June 2025 and April-June FY 2025-26 as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. Increase in POL products imports during April-June FY 2025-26 were mainly due to increase in imports of liquified petroleum gas (LPG), naphtha and petcoke etc.

 

Total Crude oil processed during June 2025 was 22.1 MMT which is 0.3 % lower than June 2024, where PSU/JV refiners processed 14.8 MMT and private refiners processed 7.3 MMT of crude oil. Total indigenous crude oil processed was 2.2 MMT and total Imported crude oil processed was 19.9 by all Indian refineries (PSU+JV+PVT). There was a de-growth of 0.2 % in total crude oil processed in April-June current Financial Year as compared to same period of previous Financial Year.

Crude oil imports increased by 5.0% and decreased by 0.3% during Jun'25 and April-Jun'25 as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. As compared to net import bill for Oil & Gas for June 2024 of $ 10.8 billion, the net import bill for Oil & Gas for June 2025 was $ 10.0 billion. Out of which, crude oil imports constitute $ 9.7 billion, LNG imports $1.3 billion and the exports were $ 2.9 billion during Jun'25.

Production of petroleum products was 23.5 MMT during June 2025 which is 3.3% higher than June 2024. Out of 23.5 MMT, 23.2 MMT was from refinery production & 0.3 MMT was from fractionator. There was a de-growth of 0.1 % in production of petroleum products in April-June FY 2025 26 as compared to same period of FY 2024 25. Out of total POL production, in June 2025, share of major products including HSD is 42.6 %, MS 16.9 %, Naphtha 6.7 %, ATF 5.8 %, Pet Coke 5.2 %, LPG 4.4 %, and rest is shared by Bitumen, FO/LSHS, LDO, Lubes & others.

PPAC data showed that the consumption of petroleum products during April-Jun'25, with a volume of 61.8 MMT, reported a degrowth of 1.1% compared to the volume of 61.2 MMT during the same period of the previous year.

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

