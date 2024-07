Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Hindalco Industries announced that the company shall now enter into transaction with Ekamaya Properties, a wholly owned subsidiary of Birla Estates for proposed sale of land situated at Kalwa, Maharashtra for a consideration of Rs 595 crore to be received in multiple tranches over a period of time and 1.5% of the sales revenue. The transaction is expected to be completed within 3 months.