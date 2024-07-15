Board of Varun Beverages approves exclusive agreement with PepsiCo

At meeting held on 15 July 2025

The Board of Varun Beverages at its meeting held on 15 July 2024 has approved to enter into following exclusive agreements:

(i) Varun Foods (Zimbabwe) (wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) and Premier Nutrition Trading LLC, Dubai (subsidiary of PepsiCo Inc.) to manufacture, distribute & sell snacks Simba Munchiez in the territory of Zimbabwe on or before 01 October 2025 (i.e. the expected date of start of commercial production from company's own manufacturing facility).

(ii) Varun Beverages (Zambia) (subsidiary of the Company) and Premier Nutrition Trading LLC, Dubai (subsidiary of PepsiCo Inc.) to manufacture, distribute & sell snacks Simba Munchiez in the territory of Zambia on or before 01 April 2026 (i.e. the expected date of start of commercial production from company's own manufacturing facility).

