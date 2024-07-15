Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Varun Beverages partners with PepsiCo

Image

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
To sell "Simba Munchiez" in the territory of Zimbabwe & Zambia
Varun Beverages (VBL) announced that to further strengthen the relationship with PepsiCo and expand the footprint in PepsiCo snacks portfolio, VBL, through its subsidiaries - Varun Foods (Zimbabwe) (VFZ) and Varun Beverages (Zambia) VBZ, has discussed with PepsiCo to enter into an Exclusive Snacks Franchising Appointment with Premier Nutrition Trading LLC, Dubai (a PepsiCo Inc. subsidiary) to manufacture, distribute, and sell Simba Munchiez in the territory of Zimbabwe & Zambia.
As per the understanding, an estimated investment in manufacturing facility would be around USD 7 mn (approx. Rs 60 crore) for an annual capacity of ~5,000 MT for manufacturing of Simba Munchiez in multiple SKUs at each location of Zimbabwe and Zambia.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
As agreed, the appointment will be effective on or before 1 October 2025 for Zimbabwe and 1 April 2026 for Zambia, once the respective manufacturing facilities comes into operation.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Zomato's Deepinder Goyal

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal joins billionaire club; stock rises

nse stock exchange stock market

Stock Market Highlights, July 15: Mid-caps outshine Sensex, Nifty in range-bound session; PSBs zoom

Mukesh Aghi, President & CEO, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum

Centre, states must collaborate for global investment in India: Mukesh Aghi

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's shooting: Revisiting the last time a US President was attacked

HCL Tech

Brokerages raise target price for HCLTech after solid Q1 performance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayIAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon