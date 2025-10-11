Waaree Renewable Technologies consolidated net profit rises 117.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.73% to Rs 774.78 croreNet profit of Waaree Renewable Technologies rose 117.22% to Rs 116.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 53.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 47.73% to Rs 774.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 524.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales774.78524.47 48 OPM %20.3913.65 -PBDT158.7570.88 124 PBT156.5669.30 126 NP116.3053.54 117
