ISL Consulting standalone net profit declines 10.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 39.08% to Rs 3.32 croreNet profit of ISL Consulting declined 10.79% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 39.08% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.325.45 -39 OPM %37.6526.24 -PBDT1.251.40 -11 PBT1.241.39 -11 NP1.241.39 -11
