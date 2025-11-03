Monday, November 03, 2025 | 11:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans eases to 8.50% in Sep-25

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released data on lending and deposit rates of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) (excluding regional rural banks and small finance banks) received during the month of October 2025. The weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans of SCBs stood at 8.50 per cent in September 2025 (8.74 per cent in August 2025). The WALR on outstanding rupee loans of SCBs declined to 9.26 per cent in September 2025 from 9.32 per cent in August 2025. RBI data showed that 1-Year median Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) of SCBs moderated to 8.55 per cent in October 2025 from 8.60 per cent in September 2025. The weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on fresh rupee term deposits of SCBs stood at 5.60 per cent in September 2025 (5.56 per cent in August 2025). The WADTDR on outstanding rupee term deposits of SCBs was 6.82 per cent in September 2025 (6.87 per cent in August 2025).

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

