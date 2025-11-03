Monday, November 03, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Non-food bank credit up 10.2% on year says RBI

Non-food bank credit up 10.2% on year says RBI

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released data on sectoral deployment of bank credit for the month of September 2025 collected from 41 select scheduled commercial banks (SCBs), accounting for about 95 per cent of the total non-food credit by all SCBs. On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, non-food bank credit grew by 10.2 per cent as on the fortnight ended September 19, 2025, compared to 13.0 per cent during the corresponding fortnight of the previous year (i.e., September 20, 2024).

Credit to agriculture and allied activities registered a y-o-y growth of 9.0 per cent (16.4 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year).

 

Credit to industry recorded a y-o-y growth of 7.3 per cent, compared with 8.9 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of last year. Credit to 'Micro and Small' and 'Medium' industries continued to grow in double-digits. Among major industries, outstanding credit to 'all engineering', 'infrastructure', 'textiles', and 'vehicles, vehicle parts and transport equipment' recorded buoyant y-o-y growth.

Credit to services sector registered a growth rate of 10.2 per cent y-o-y (13.7 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year). Growth in credit to 'non-banking financial companies' (NBFCs) decelerated, though segments such as 'tourism, hotels and restaurants', 'computer software' and 'commercial real estate' witnessed robust growth.

Credit to personal loans segment recorded a decelerated y-o-y growth of 11.7 per cent, as compared with 13.4 per cent a year ago, largely due to moderation in growth of 'other personal loans', 'vehicle loans' and 'credit card outstanding.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lloyds Engineering Works consortium bags 4.2 MTPA Pellet Project at SAIL's IISCO steel plant

Lloyds Engineering Works consortium bags 4.2 MTPA Pellet Project at SAIL's IISCO steel plant

VST Tillers gains on reporting 89% YoY sales growth in October 2025

VST Tillers gains on reporting 89% YoY sales growth in October 2025

Equitas Small Finance jumps after strong Q2 performance

Equitas Small Finance jumps after strong Q2 performance

Dollar index hovers near 3-month high

Dollar index hovers near 3-month high

Benchmarks trade near flatline; PSU Bank shares advanced

Benchmarks trade near flatline; PSU Bank shares advanced

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon