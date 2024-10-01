Business Standard
Welspun Corp hits life high on bagging supply order from USA worth Rs 2,400 cr

Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Welspun Corp announced that it has received large order in the USA for supply of coated helical submerged arc welding (HSAW) pipes for a natural gas pipeline project.

The value of the said order is approximately Rs 2,400 crore and the said order will executed during fiscal year 25 and fiscal year 26,

"This win further reinforces our credibility and demonstrates our leading position in the USA market. Our outlook for the USA market remains extremely positive and there are few more projects, where we have participated and are favourably placed for orders, the company stated in exchange filing.

Welspun Corp is primarily engaged in business of manufacture and distribution of steel and steel products.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 8.01% to Rs 268.48 crore on 6.07% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 4,461.17 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of Welspun Corp slipped 3.69% to Rs 738.10 on the BSE. The counter hit an all time high of Rs 795 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

