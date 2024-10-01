Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashok Leyland sells 17,233 units of commercial vehicles in Sep'24

Ashok Leyland sells 17,233 units of commercial vehicles in Sep'24

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Ashok Leyland has reported total vehicle sales of 17,233 units for the month of September 2024, which is lower by 10% as compared with the sales of 19,202 units sold in September 2023.

Domestic sales stood at 16,041 units in September 2024, down 12% as compared with 18,193 units sold in the same period last year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While total medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales dropped by 13% to 11,077 units, total light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales fell 5% to 6,156 units in September 2024 over September 2023.

Ashok Leyland is engaged in manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings and castings.

 

The company reported 6.39% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 509.15 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 543.89 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 10.66% year on year (YoY) to Rs 10,724.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024.

The scrip advanced 1.21% to currently trade at Rs 238.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi, Andrew Holness, Andrew

LIVE: India, Jamaica unanimous that reform of UN Security Council is necessary, says PM Modi

Life insurance

Life insurance policyholders to get higher early-exit payouts from today

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty rangebound; Pharma, health, FMCG drag; Broader markets up

vote, election, voting, J&K Election, Polls, Jammu Election

Jammu-Kashmir polls: West Pakistani refugees cast vote; 44% polling so far

share market stock market trading

ABB India rises 3% on pact with IIT Bombay to set up modern teaching labs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon