Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Life's Ahmedabad facility gets EIR from USFDA

Zydus Life's Ahmedabad facility gets EIR from USFDA

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Zydus Lifesciences announced that it has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its transdermal patch manufacturing facility Pharmez, Ahmedabad.

The USFDA conducted an inspection from 15 to 19 July 2024, and has been classified as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global life sciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The pharma companys consolidated net profit surged 30.64% to Rs 1,419.9 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 1,086.9 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 20.77% year on year (YoY) to Rs 6,207.5 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

 

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences rose 0.12% to currently trade at Rs 1,069.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Life insurance

Life insurance policyholders to get higher early-exit payouts from today

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty rangebound; Pharma, health, FMCG drag; Broader markets up

vote, election, voting, J&K Election, Polls, Jammu Election

Jammu-Kashmir polls: West Pakistani refugees cast vote; 44% polling so far

share market stock market trading

ABB India rises 3% on pact with IIT Bombay to set up modern teaching labs

Ashiana Housing

Ashiana Housing bets on senior housing facilities to drive profit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon