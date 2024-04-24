Business Standard
Axita Cotton standalone net profit declines 11.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 80.98% to Rs 221.03 crore
Net profit of Axita Cotton declined 11.61% to Rs 4.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 80.98% to Rs 221.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.37% to Rs 20.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 101.07% to Rs 1102.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 548.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales221.03122.13 81 1102.01548.06 101 OPM %3.286.09 -2.454.15 - PBDT7.047.78 -10 28.5623.93 19 PBT6.697.46 -10 27.3022.87 19 NP4.955.60 -12 20.3417.04 19
First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

