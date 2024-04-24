Business Standard
Huhtamaki India standalone net profit declines 26.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 8.11% to Rs 593.65 crore
Net profit of Huhtamaki India declined 26.66% to Rs 26.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.11% to Rs 593.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 646.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales593.65646.02 -8 OPM %6.917.94 -PBDT44.6050.75 -12 PBT35.0835.16 0 NP26.0335.49 -27
First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

