Welspun Corp secures export order; order book rises to Rs 23,460 crore

Welspun Corp secures export order; order book rises to Rs 23,460 crore

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Welspun Corp announced that it has secured a new export order for the supply of large-diameter coated line pipes for projects in the Americas.

The company said additional orders booked in India since its last announcement in September 2025 stand at around Rs 3,100 crore. With this, Welspun Corps consolidated global order book has risen to Rs 23,460 crore (approximately US$ 2.6 billion), providing strong business visibility and continuity across its India and US assets. The order book is scheduled to be executed over FY26, FY27, and FY28.

Welspun Corp is one of the largest manufacturers of large-diameter pipes globally and has established a global footprint across six continents and fifty countries by delivering key customized solutions for both onshore and offshore applications. The company also manufactures Ductile Iron (DI) Pipes, TMT (Thermo-Mechanically Treated) Rebars, BIS-certified steel billets, stainless steel pipes and tubes & bars.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 53.23% to Rs 439.68 crore on a 32.46% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4373.61 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 over Q2 Sept 2024.

The counter rose 0.38% to end at Rs 791.55 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 12:03 PM IST

