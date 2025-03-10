Monday, March 10, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd, Bodal Chemicals Ltd, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd and Foseco India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 March 2025.

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd, Bodal Chemicals Ltd, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd and Foseco India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 March 2025.

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd soared 18.73% to Rs 832 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 608 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6625 shares in the past one month.

 

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd surged 17.58% to Rs 7.69. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45456 shares in the past one month.

Bodal Chemicals Ltd spiked 16.67% to Rs 66.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34052 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

HFCL shares gain over 2% on bagging Rs 44-crore contract from Indian Army

Daylight saving time 2025

Daylight Saving Time 2025 begins: The history, impact, and ongoing debate

Marco Rubio

US condemns attacks on Syrian minorities as coastal violence escalates

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Bodal Chemicals up 19% after govt imposes anti-dumping on imports of TCCA

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts at 74,530, Nifty tests 22,600; Metal, FMCG indices gain

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd spurt 12.13% to Rs 28.66. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 49.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Foseco India Ltd advanced 9.62% to Rs 3935. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sterlite Tech slides as net loss widens to Rs 24 crore in Q3 FY25

Sterlite Tech slides as net loss widens to Rs 24 crore in Q3 FY25

Indices trade with minor gains; media shares in demand

Indices trade with minor gains; media shares in demand

Indegene named as winner of Deloitte's Enterprise Growth Awards 2025

Indegene named as winner of Deloitte's Enterprise Growth Awards 2025

B R Goyal Infra gains on bagging Rs 11-cr work order

B R Goyal Infra gains on bagging Rs 11-cr work order

JB Chemicals rises after Panoli facility completes US FDA audit with no observations

JB Chemicals rises after Panoli facility completes US FDA audit with no observations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather Daylight Saving 2025Latest News LIVEParliament Budget Session LIVEPUBG 3.7 UpdateTSPSC Results
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon