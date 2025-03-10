Indices trade with minor gains; media shares in demand

The upcoming trading week will be shorter due to holidays, with market participants closely monitoring both global and domestic events.
At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 158.24 points or 0.21% to 74,490.82. The Nifty 50 index added 40.50 points or 0.18%, to 22,593.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.47% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 1.04%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,469 shares rose and 2,437 shares fell. A total of 186 shares were unchanged.
Economy:
India's forex reserves dropped by $1.781 billion to $638.698 billion in the week ended February 28, the RBI said on Friday.
Foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $493 million to $543.35 billion.
Gold reserves decreased by $1.304 billion to $73.272 billion during the week, the RBI said. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $27 million to $17.998 billion, the apex bank said.
India's reserve position with the IMF fell by $12 million to $4.078 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 2.28% to 13.78. The Nifty 27 March 2025 futures were trading at 22,652.95, at a premium of 59.95 points as compared with the spot at 22,593.
The Nifty option chain for the 27 March 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 58.4 lakh contracts at the 23,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 74.9 lakh contracts was seen at 22,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index rose 0.58% to 1,497.60. The index jumped 9.19% in four consecutive trading sessions.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 3.14%), Den Networks (up 1.8%), Tips Music (up 1.56%), Nazara Technologies (up 1.09%) and PVR Inox (up 0.25%) advanced.
On the other hand, Dish TV India (down 3.18%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 2.05%) and Sun TV Network (down 1.31%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
SPML Infra was locked in an upper circuit of 5% after the company signed a Rs 617.98 crore agreement with the Water Resource Department for a major turnkey irrigation project under the Konar Irrigation Project.
Active Clothing Co hit an upper limit of 5% after the company announced its plan to raise funds via a preferential allotment of 5 lakh warrants.
Narayana Hrudayalaya rose 1.21% after the firms foreign subsidiary, Health City Cayman Islands (HCCI) entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement with 2070 Health Inc., W Health Ventures GP LLC, and Everhope Oncology Private to establish and operate a network of healthcare centers in India, specifically for the treatment of cancer patients, with a focus on chemotherapy treatment.
