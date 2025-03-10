Monday, March 10, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indegene named as winner of Deloitte's Enterprise Growth Awards 2025

Image

Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Indegene has been recognized as one of the standout winners of Deloitte Private's Enterprise Growth Awards 2025. The awards acknowledged Indegene's commitment to its purpose of enabling healthcare organizations to be future-ready, its robust corporate governance practices and sustained growth.

Enterprise Growth Awards is a unique programme by Deloitte Private dedicated to celebrating businesses that have transformed local ambitions into national and global success stories. These awards showcase inspiring stories of businesses that have built lasting legacies while maintaining sustainable growth trajectories and aim to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs.

