Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Suyog Telematics Ltd, Alphageo (India) Ltd, NGL Fine Chem Ltd and Parshva Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 February 2025.

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd lost 18.04% to Rs 758.1 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 156 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 538 shares in the past one month.

 

Suyog Telematics Ltd crashed 17.86% to Rs 1156.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11715 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3062 shares in the past one month.

Alphageo (India) Ltd tumbled 16.97% to Rs 325.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9895 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1021 shares in the past one month.

NGL Fine Chem Ltd corrected 14.51% to Rs 1283.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4623 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1232 shares in the past one month.

Parshva Enterprises Ltd shed 14.44% to Rs 160. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 293 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 342 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

