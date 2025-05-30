Navi Finserv standalone net profit declines 23.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.72% to Rs 512.42 croreNet profit of Navi Finserv declined 23.89% to Rs 30.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.72% to Rs 512.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 537.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 66.81% to Rs 221.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 668.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.14% to Rs 2271.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1906.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales512.42537.81 -5 2271.151906.23 19 OPM %46.6044.75 -48.2944.21 - PBDT54.5263.48 -14 318.70893.02 -64 PBT51.0056.07 -9 301.04863.80 -65 NP30.3339.85 -24 221.97668.82 -67
